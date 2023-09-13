Newly sworn-in opposition MP, councillor arrested for attempted murder 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Sunningdale, Maureen Kademaunga, Ward 10 Councillor Clayd Mashozhera (49), and Daudi Jessub (40), have been arrested for attempted murder and damaging property.

In a statement, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the trio’s arrest is in connection with an incident where three complainants were attacked near Metro-Peech in Harare on polling day, August 23.

A Toyota Spacio Vehicle was set on fire during the incident. The suspects allegedly used vehicles, including one belonging to Kademaunga, to block and assault the complainants.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Sunningdale Constituency Member of Parliament, Maureen Kademaunga (38), Councillor Ward 10 Clayd Mashozhera (49) and Daudi Jessub (40) have been arrested in connection with attempted murder and malicious damage to property allegations.

“The suspects are implicated in the attack on three complainants which occurred at the corner of Boshoff Drive and Seke Road near Metro-Peech, Harare on 23rd August 2023.

“A Toyota Spacio vehicle registration number ADH 1690 was burnt to ashes during the attack. The suspects were allegedly using a Toyota Mark X vehicle which belongs to Maureen Kademaunga, a Silver Honda Fit and another vehicle which is yet to be identified, when they blocked the complainants and attacked them,” said Nyathi.

The suspects will appear in court in due course.