NewZimbabwe.com journalist dominates ZUJ Mash West Provincial Media Awards

By Staff Reporter

LEADING online publication, NewZimbabwe.com consolidated its position as a dominant force in the media sector after its Mashonaland West correspondent, James Muonwa, scooped four excellence awards at the province’s annual premier journalism event.

This is the second consecutive year Muonwa has won the Overall Best News Reporter of The Year.

The experienced and prolific writer also bagged three other awards —Business and Entrepreneurship, Municipal and Service Delivery and Mining Reporter of The Year—at the 11th edition of ZUJ Mashonaland West Provincial Journalism and Media Awards (PJAMA) held at Chinhoyi Caves Motel last Friday.

Speaking after the awards ceremony Muonwa paid tribute to the editorial team at NewZimbabwe.com for challenging his intellect.

“I am elated to have been nominated and scooped four awards, including the Overall Best News Reporter of The Year. I owe these awards to the youthful, talented and dynamic team at NewZimbabwe.com which always challenges me to raise my bar higher. They are an inspiration through their solid work ethic and professionalism,” said Muonwa, who is also ZUJ Provincial Chairman.

Speaking during the awards luncheon, guest of honour, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo praised local scribes for positive reportage on government programmes.

“I am happy to say we haven’t received any negative publicity…it’s all positive vibes both in private and public media. That is why we are Mash Best,” said Chombo.

She reiterated media plays a pivotal role in the economic development of the province and the country at large hence media players are catalysts of economic and social development we seek as a nation.

“Journalists are mirrors of our society and serve as the main link between government and its people. Also, the media amplifies government policies and directives through various news outlets both private and public, whilst the same government gets feedback from citizens through the media.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I would like to challenge journalists from Mashonaland West in particular to remain professional and commit to promote the province’s brand of being MASH BEST through responsible reporting.

“Just last week, my office convened the Investments Promotion Conference in Kadoma which, among other objectives, sought to lure new investments to Mashonaland West and resultantly grow the Provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This endeavour will be futile if the media is not involved in writing about and promoting business and entrepreneurship.”

She said journalists wield power to influence whether a new investor can come and put their money into our province or country, therefore “let us walk the journey together as we work to make our nation prosperous.”

Chombo urged journalists to form a body to negotiate better salaries.

“I am reliably informed that the dwindling media income streams through depressed advertising and proliferation of social media which has given rise to so-called citizen journalism, has negatively affected the welfare of journalists who, despite their importance to our society, have remained largely unappreciated through meagre salaries and wages.

“It is high time the news media sector gets well-organized and accelerates the formation of a National Employment Council (NEC), which will ensure decent and respectable incomes for media personnel.”

She said government recognizes the importance of journalists and remains committed to ensuring scribes go about their professional work unhindered.

“The Second Republic has expressed the desire to improve the working environment of journalists through the enactment and amendment of enabling media statutes to guarantee freedom of the press, media diversity and pluralism.

“Whilst journalists should carry out their duties free and unhindered, it is imperative that they remain professional and carry out their duties responsibly knowing that rights come with responsibilities.

“I also appeal to media practitioners to remain committed to professionalism and high standards of journalistic ethics and shun the temptation of the brown envelopes as we want you to be custodians of a corrupt free nation.”

For the awards ceremony to be successful, ZUJ got the support of traditional sponsors, Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Zimplats) and various other benefactors, who included Dr Reynolds Tendai Muza, Cainos Gwazeni, Lance Takawira, Godfrey Mavankeni among a host of small to medium enterprises.

ZUJ Mash West PJAMA 2023 Winner’s full list

1. James Muonwa (NewZimbabwe.com)

Mining Journalist of The Year

2. Paul Pindani (H Metro)

Crime and Courts Reporter of The Year

3. Paul Pindani (H Metro)

Politics & Governance Reporter of The Year

4. James Muonwa (NewZimbabwe.com)

Municipal and Service Delivery Reporter of The Year

5. Conrad Mupesa (The Herald)

Agriculture Reporter of The Year

6. Paul Pindani (H Metro)

Arts, Entertainment and Sports

7. James Muonwa (NewZimbabwe.com)

Business and Entrepreneurship Reporter of The Year

8. Sharon Chikowore (The Telegraph, NewZiana)

Minority Rights Reporter of The Year

9. Lovemore Chazingwa (Freelancer)

Information, Communications Technology Reporter of The Year

10. Paul Pindani (H Metro)

Health Reporter of The Year

11. James Muonwa (NewZimbabwe.com)

Overall News Reporter of The Year

12. Conrad Mupesa (The Herald)

Best Environment Reporter of The Year

13. Sharon Chikowore (NewZiana)

Consistent Environment Reporter of The Year

14. Elvis Dumba (Spiked Media)

Infrastructure Development Reporter of The Year