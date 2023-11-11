Ngezi Platinum Stars claim maiden Premier Soccer League title

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have won their maiden Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title following a come from behind 2-1 victory over Simba Bhora infront of their fans at Baobab Mhondoro-Ngezi on Saturday.

The Mhondoro team which has only been competing in the top tier league since 2016 needed a win to be confirmed the Zimbabwean champions for the first time in their history.

Takesure Chiragwi’s charges could still have clinched the league honours even if they drew their match and second-placed Manica Diamonds failed to beat Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.

Ngezi however held their nerve against an unpredictable Ngezi Platinum side to claim the biggest prize in Zimbabwean professional football with two matches to spare.

The win however did not come easily as the home side went to the break trailing 1-0 after Simba Bhora took the lead in the 39th minute through their inform striker Tinashe Balakasi.

Despite falling behind, Ngezi Platinum never looked like letting slip the opportunity of being crowned champions and deservedly, turned the match around in the second half courtesy of goals from Kudzai Chigwida and Takunda Benhura.

Ngezi, who are popularly known as Mudamburo by their loyal fans, hold an unassailable nine-point lead, with second placed Manica Diamonds having only two games remaining.

Ngezi’s title success means they finally ended the dominance by their Zvishavane-based cousins FC Platinum who had won the last four editions of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.