Ngezi Platinum Stars establish women’s team to meet CAF standards

Reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars have established a women’s football team to meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards and be eligible to compete in the continent’s interclub competition.

Madamburo will be Zimbabwe’s representative in the 2024-25 CAF Champions League scheduled to kick off in September.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars is pleased to announce Ngezi Platinum Queens with the Northern Region Division One women’s league, a development that is in line with the club’s sustainable growth ambitions, empowerment of the girl child and in pursuit of the club licensing requirements,” read part of Ngezi Platinum Stars statement which revealed the latest development.

According to CAF, to compete in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, all clubs must have an active women’s team participating in a sanctioned competition by their respective Football Association, in accordance with Article 27 of the CAF Men’s Club Licensing Regulations, which came into full effect in July 2022.

Ngezi Platinum Stars joins Dynamos, Highlanders, Herentals, Yadah, FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs on the list of local clubs with both women’s and men’s sides competing.