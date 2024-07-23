Ngezi Platinum Stars to use Zambia’s Heroes Stadium for CAF Assignments 

By Sport Reporter
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars are set to use Heroes Stadium in Zambia for their CAF Champions League home matches.
Madamburo will be representing Zimbabwe in the prestigious continental club competition which kicks off in August.
Ngezi are set to play their preliminary round match against AS Miniema from DRC on the 16th of August, before travelling to their home base the following week.
The team will be marking its second appearance in CAF club competitions, the first time was in 2017 when it competed in the CAF Confederations Cup.
Ngezi Platinum Stars CAF Champions League final Squad
1 Amini Qadr
2 Benhura Takunda Wilson
3 Chadya Nelson Tapiwa
4 Chamboko Talent
5 Chigwida Kudzai
6 Chikowero Tatenda
7 Chirinda Obriel
8 Demera Moses
9 Gaki Malvin
10 Hachiro Richard Cuthbert
11 Hativagoni Malvern
12 Karima Tadiwanashe Derick
13 Kashitigu Leslie Peter
14 Madhake Gareth Tanyanyiwa
15 Madhanaga Farai Edwin
16 Makumbe Nigel
17 Mandinyenya Tapiwa
18 Mapoka Claude Wellington M
19 Mariyoni Chang Shupai
20 Mashonganyika Blessed Tashinga
21 Mavhurume Carlos
22 Meke Tinotenda
23 Moyo Polite
24 Mukumba Marvellous
25 Munemo Tanaka Nigel
26 Musariranwa Tinotenda
27 Muzenda Nisbet Joe
28 Mweha Ellson
29 Ngwena Adams Chris
30 Tigere Never