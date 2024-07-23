Ngezi Platinum Stars to use Zambia’s Heroes Stadium for CAF Assignments 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars are set to use Heroes Stadium in Zambia for their CAF Champions League home matches.

Madamburo will be representing Zimbabwe in the prestigious continental club competition which kicks off in August.

Ngezi are set to play their preliminary round match against AS Miniema from DRC on the 16th of August, before travelling to their home base the following week.

The team will be marking its second appearance in CAF club competitions, the first time was in 2017 when it competed in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Ngezi Platinum Stars CAF Champions League final Squad

1 Amini Qadr

2 Benhura Takunda Wilson

3 Chadya Nelson Tapiwa

4 Chamboko Talent

5 Chigwida Kudzai

6 Chikowero Tatenda

7 Chirinda Obriel

8 Demera Moses

9 Gaki Malvin

10 Hachiro Richard Cuthbert

11 Hativagoni Malvern

12 Karima Tadiwanashe Derick

13 Kashitigu Leslie Peter

14 Madhake Gareth Tanyanyiwa

15 Madhanaga Farai Edwin

16 Makumbe Nigel

17 Mandinyenya Tapiwa

18 Mapoka Claude Wellington M

19 Mariyoni Chang Shupai

20 Mashonganyika Blessed Tashinga

21 Mavhurume Carlos

22 Meke Tinotenda

23 Moyo Polite

24 Mukumba Marvellous

25 Munemo Tanaka Nigel

26 Musariranwa Tinotenda

27 Muzenda Nisbet Joe

28 Mweha Ellson

29 Ngwena Adams Chris

30 Tigere Never