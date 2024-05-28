Ngezi striker Obriel Chirinda finally cleared to play 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIFA on Monday finally cleared Ngezi Platinum Stars striker Obriel Chirinda to play in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Chirinda is yet to make an appearance this season as he was at the centre of a legal battle between Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The 27-year-old striker joined Ngezi Platinum Stars in January from Bulawayo Chiefs, however, in December 2023 he individually signed a contract with Dynamos and received a sum of US$ 4800.

According to Chirinda, Dembare was also supposed to engage his then club, Bulawayo Chiefs but did not.

This then saw Ngezi and Dynamos both applying to register Chirinda in their squads.

As a way to solve the case, PSL did not register Obriel as part of any of the two teams, instead, they then submitted the case before ZIFA’s Player Status Committee who ruled that, “The contract between Dynamos and Obriel Chirinda dated 19 December 2023 be and is declared invalid and of no force and effect.

“The contract between Ngezi Platinum and Obriel Chirinda is hereby declared valid and subsisting.

“The PSL is hereby directed to register Obriel Chirinda as a player for Ngezi Platinum within 48 hours of receipt of this ruling.”