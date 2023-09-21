NGO dangles US$5k to High School students for business start-ups  

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

AS an old adage says, catch them young, this rings true for a local nongovernmental organisation that has embarked on imparting entrepreneurial skills among High school going students.

In an endeavour to cover the unemployment gap in Zimbabwe, Emergination Africa is plugging the gap through investing and growing legs of business ideas among high school students.

This is in conjunction with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education the organisation is tapping into the young brilliant minds.

This is also in tandem with a new curriculum that was heralded by the government of putting theory into practice.

“If you are in school and looking to get employed by someone How many jobs are there? Africa is suffering from a huge employment deficit so the best way is to be able to really develop learners who are able to think beyond getting employed.

“A lot of problems that we are facing globally and we need solutions and the only way to do it is to critically think around turning those solutions into actual businesses and as Emergination Africa we have realised that it works with high school students,” said Tendai Dzinoreva, Emergination Africa programs officer.

Emergination Africa has assisted 13 business ventures in the past four years that were birthed out of the ideas of students through its annual national business case competition.

This year the national business case competition will be held Thursday next week in Bulawayo which will see ten schools from the country’s provinces represented.

From it, young students who display entrepreneurial knowledge and sell out their business idea will walk away with US$5 000 to start up their business.

“We as Emergination Africa we are taking a risk of investing in these young entrepreneurs and what we are also doing is helping them start up their business. They are on a start-up basis but have done the basics.

“We are giving them US$5 000. It may be a lot of money if you are looking at maybe them being high school students but when it comes to setting up a business it is really a small drop but the goal is to prepare them to be investor ready,” said Farai Mushawasha Emergination Africa country director.