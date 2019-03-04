Nhamoinesu scores first goal in two years for Sparta Prague

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Costa Nhamoinesu scored his first goal for Sparta Prague in over two years as the Czech Republic football giants registered their fourth league win in a row following a crucial 1-0 away victory over Liberec on Saturday evening.

The 33-year-old, who is in his sixth season at the 36-time Czech Republic champions, headed the only goal of the match in the 57th minute as Sparta Prague won away to Liberec for the first time since 2012.

“It was a very tough game. Liberec play very good football. They tried to play combination football and press very high. So it was difficult but we managed to fight for three points.

“I have been waiting for the goal was for a really long time, and I’m delighted we got the three points. At the end of the day it doesn’t matter who scored but what’s important is to get the three points,” Nhamoinesu told Sparta TV after the match.

It was Nhamoinesu’s first goal for his club since also scoring the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win over English side Southampton in a Uefa Europa League tie in November 2016.

The victory ensured Sparta Prague remained in third position on the log standings six points with 44 points from 23 matches, and 11 points behind the log leaders Slavia Praha.

Nhamoinesu’s good form comes at a time his future with the Zimbabwe Warriors hangs in the balance after falling out with current Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa.

The former Amazulu and Masvingo United defender played for the national team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon, but has not featured in the current qualifying campaign where Chidzambwa’s side is on the cusp of booking their place at the finals set for Egypt in June.

Nhamoinesu is reportedly set to be omitted from the Warriors squad to be announced this week ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo Brazzaville later this month for refusing to travel to South Africa with the Warriors for the Cosafa Cup last year.