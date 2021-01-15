Nhimbe Fresh Struggles With Blueberry Exports To China

Spread This News











NHIMBE Fresh Produce is Zimbabwe’s leading horticultural firm. Despite all its efforts, it is still struggling to navigate the web of bureaucracy to get an import protocol to export blueberries to China.

According to chief executive Edwin Moyo, the import protocol would pave the way for China to do quality checks before the commodity can be exported.

Apart from exporting blueberries, China also expressed interest in avocados and macadamia. This comes at a time when the uptake of macadamia and avocado production is on the increase.

Nhimbe is producing berries on its 200-hectare farm in Marondera and the produce is expected to complement supplies from Zambezi Berry Company of Zambia, which is already exporting after it got approvals from Chinese authorities.

“The interest is massive but it’s taking too long; its two years now,” Moyo told the state media.

“We need a protocol from General Administration of Customs of China to have access to China. The last time we checked with the Ministry of Agriculture, they told us the matter had been referred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.”

“We are blowing the opportunity. Our counterparts in Zambia are already exporting to China and the sad part of it is that it’s only Zambia and Zimbabwe in southern Africa who produces the special type of berries the Chinese want.”