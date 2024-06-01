Nicki Minaj cancels Amsterdam show following drugs arrest 

Spread This News

By Sky News

Singer Nicki Minaj will not perform at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam this Sunday after being held in custody over “soft drugs” in the city last weekend.

She’ll perform her rescheduled Manchester show on Monday.

Nicki Minaj’s upcoming Amsterdam show has been cancelled, after she was arrested in the Dutch capital last Saturday for allegedly attempting to take “soft drugs” out of the country.

The Trinidad-born rapper and singer was forced to cancel a gig in Manchester the same evening after she was detained in custody at Schiphol Airport for around six hours.

After paying a fine of 350 euros (£300), she was allowed to fly to the UK.

The 41-year-old star had performed at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on 23 May and she was due to play at the same venue this Sunday, but concert promoter Mojo said the gig will no longer take place “due to the events of last week”.

The US-based celebrity, who is known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, described her treatment at the airport as “disgusting” and said she had been treated differently because of her race.

A spokesman for the Netherlands’ military police – who deal with all airport incidents – told Sky News that Minaj’s arrest was “normal procedure when somebody is trying to pass border control with drugs in their luggage”.

Minaj livestreamed her arrest on social media and claimed drugs found in her luggage did not belong to her.

A statement on the promoter’s website said: “Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place.

“Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.”

The rescheduled Manchester gig at the Co-op Live arena will take place on Monday evening.

Minaj wrote on X last Monday she had been told the only date her cancelled Manchester show could be moved to was 3 June and she apologised for “all the inconvenience” caused to fans.

She added: “I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special.”