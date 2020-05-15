Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat’s top Billboard Hot 100

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

On the verge of getting her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with Doja Cat’s “Say So”, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to express her excitement.

Said the musician, “Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history.”

She captioned her post of a pseudo Billboard cover featuring her and Doja.

“I saw it all. You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much. Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment. what time r u showing ur boobs? Love, Nic.”

The Queen of hip hop’s new achievement makes her and Doja the first female rappers to take on the No. 1 song together on the Hot 100 with the song “Say so”.

The song marks Nicki Minaji’s 109th entry on the Hot 100 making that the longest run for an artiste seeing their first chart-topping record.

Minaj’s first crack at the Hot 100 came in 2010 when she featured on Lil Wayne’s “Knockout.”

“Say So” is also Minaj’s 18th top 10 on the Hot 100.