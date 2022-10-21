Nicole Roos takes over Nestle MD for East and Southern Africa, becomes first woman in the position

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

GLOBALLY acclaimed food and beverage company, Nestle has appointed Nicole Roos to the position of Managing Director for East and Southern Africa, to become the first woman to assume the position for the two regions.

She will be operating from Johannesburg South Africa with effect from October 31 2022 when outgoing MD Bruno Olierhoek steps down.

In a welcoming gesture Olierhoek expressed confidence in Roos, whom he described as a grounded African.

“I am delighted to be handing over the reins to Nicole. Nicole is a passionate African who understands the incredible opportunities the East and Southern Africa region has.

“With her extensive experience and knowledge of the diverse consumer base in various categories, Nicole will continue to strengthen our path to digitalisation, and sustain the ground-breaking circularity projects,” he said.

He said he is confident that with her at the helm, the business is assured to fully realise its purpose to ‘unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and generations to come.

Olierhoek has served as Chairman and Managing Director since the year 2018.

Roos is currently the Business Executive Officer (BEO) for Coffee and Beverages for ESAR. She started her career at Nestlé in 2002 and has had an illustrious journey since.

From 2004, she was appointed as a Brand Manager for Nutrition and took on different roles of increasing responsibility in the category until 2008 when she was expatriated to the United States.

There she worked as Product Manager and then Senior Project Manager, Formula and Cereals for Nutrition.

In 2010 she returned to South Africa to join the executive leadership team of Southern Africa as Country Business Manager for Infant Nutrition, a role she held for more than six years.

“I am honoured to be appointed to this role and excited to be part of yet another milestone in the history of Nestlé in the region.

“I am stirred deeply that our business has the potential not only to serve African consumers through affordable and accessible nutrition but that we can also lead and inspire others to help protect, renew, and restore the resources we all depend on.

“I look forward to working with our people and partners to address the complex challenges in creating shared value for our people, communities, shareholders and society at a meaningful scale,” said Roos in her acceptance speech.