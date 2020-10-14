Nigeria protests force Wizkid album launch delay

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

THE chaos brought by the Nigerian #EndSARS protests has put things on hold for music star Wizkid who has decided to postpone dropping his album “MADE IN LAGOS” as expected.

The young star had taken to his Twitter page on September 16, 2020 to write, “MADE IN LAGOS! SOON COME.”

However, now with the #EndSARS movement, the superstar hinted on October 13, 2020, the launch which was set for October 15, 2020 has now been postponed.

A fan had asked him, “#SarsMustGoNow ……but @wizkidayo MIL go still drop?”

He then replied, “Not yet !! Mad times!!”

The “Mad times” Wizkid seems to be referring to is the #EndSARS protests that have engulfed the populous country with fellow Nigerian singer Davido taking part.

Earlier in the year, fans hoped the album would drop on July 16, 2020, but they got a single in ‘Smile’ featuring Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R.