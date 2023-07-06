Nigerian tycoon’s firm summoned by Zim govt over delayed platinum mine

Spread This News

Bloomberg

The Zimbabwean government will meet with Bravura Holdings, a company owned by Nigerian tycoon Benedict Peters, over delays to a platinum project in the southern African country.

“We are meeting them later this week” and are “worried”, Polite Kambamura, Zimbabwe’s deputy mines minister, said in an interview in the capital, Harare.

Bravura was awarded a 3 000-hectare (7 400-acre) concession in Selous, about 50 miles south of Harare, in 2019. Separately, Peters is embroiled in a dispute with Shell Plc in Nigeria.

Zimbabwe has the world’s second-largest reserves of platinum, which occurs with base metals including nickel and copper.

Calls and emails to Bravura’s management in Harare went unanswered. Peters didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.