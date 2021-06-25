Nigeria’s President Buhari Flies To London Again For Treatment

Spread This News











Africa News

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London for a medical check-up, his office said Thursday, three months after a previous trip caused an outcry in the country.

Buhari, 78, has flown to London several times for health reasons since he was first elected in 2015, though the nature of his ailment has never been made public.

“Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London (on Friday) for a scheduled medical follow-up,” said presidential advisor Femi Adesina.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of July,” Adesina added in a statement.

The president’s health was hotly debated before the last election in 2019 when the opposition claimed he was not physically fit to govern — but Buhari won a second term.

The former army general visited London for check-ups in 2016 and 2017, saying he had “never been so ill” and that he had received several blood transfusions.

The president’s latest London trip from the end of March to mid-April came just before doctors in Nigerian government hospitals went on strike over pay and inadequate facilities.