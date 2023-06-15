Nigeria’s President Tinubu suspends head of anti-graft agency

Spread This News

Reuters

ABUJA – Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday suspended the head of the economic and financial crimes unit Abdulrasheed Bawa indefinitely for abuse of office, the presidency said in a statement.

The move came a week after the president suspended the country’s central bank governor Godwin Emefiele.

A spokesman for the economic and financial crimes unit (EFCC) did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Created 20 years ago, the EFCC investigates and prosecutes financial crimes, including money laundering and corruption.

Bawa, the fifth chairman of EFCC, was appointed two years ago after the Senate refused to approve the reappointment of his predecessor who acted for four years.