Nine buses impounded for smuggling

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

NINE buses have been impounded by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption commission (ZACC) for smuggling goods and people across the country’s borders.

In a statement Thursday, the Zimbabwe anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said smuggled goods, which included alcohol and bags of clothes were recovered.

“Some of the smuggled goods found on the buses include an assortment of alcoholic drinks, blankets, bags containing new clothes, shoes, washing powder and energy drinks worth hundreds of thousands of US dollars,” ZACC said.

“The bus crews and passengers failed to produce ZIMRA declaration forms,” the commission said.

“ZACC would like to thank whistleblowers for their continued support in exposing corruption and urge parliament and the ministry of justice to expedite the completion of the public interest disclosure (protection of whistleblowers) bill, 2022 whose principles were approved by cabinet recently.”

The buses were impounded under an ongoing anti-smuggling operation which kicked off on April 14.