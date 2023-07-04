Nine perish, 12 injured in road traffic accident

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

NINE people died while 12 others were injured in a road traffic accident near Gwebi Agricultural College on the outskirts of Harare Monday evening.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal crash.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which nine people died whilst twelve others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with yet to be established passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with seven passengers on board at the 53 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on July 3, 2023 at around 1800 hours,” said Nyathi.

The bodies of the victims, whose identities were still being withheld as their next of kin had not yet been informed, were taken to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at Inkomo and Sally Mugabe Hospitals.

Police also confirmed another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on the same date at around 0030 hours at the 140 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, in which three people were killed whilst four others were injured.

The Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying nine passengers on board veered off the road to the right, before ramming into a trailer of a Mthethi Dragon Bus.

Victims’ bodies were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same institution.