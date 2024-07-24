Nine teenagers appear in court for murder of Chinhoyi man

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

NINE male juveniles, who are part of a notorious vigilante group infamously known as “No Mercy Family”, have been dragged to court for murder following the alleged killing of a Chinhoyi man along a river bank last Saturday.

Accused persons (names withheld), aged between 15 and 18, appeared at Chinhoyi Court Complex this Tuesday before Magistrate Nyasha Marufu facing murder charges as defined in section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

They were remanded in custody to August 6, 2024, for routine remand.

The State case led by Prosecutor Faith Chikuvadze is that on July 20, 2024, at around 1600hours, the all-boys gang proceeded to Hunyani River, near Rusununguko suburb, with some armed with sjamboks.

Whilst at the river, accused persons came across the now deceased Passmore Moyo (21), who was in the company of his friends doing laundry.

The court heard that a misunderstanding arose between the two groups and accused persons started attacking Moyo and his colleagues using open hands and various weapons, including sjamboks and bricks.

It was also averred that during the scuffle, one or all of the accused persons acted in common cause and struck Moyo on the face and forehead using two bricks resulting in him falling unconscious.

After realising they had inflicted harm on the now deceased, the accused persons fled the scene leaving Moyo lying on the ground. He was later rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he died on admission.