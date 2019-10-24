Nkayi man killed for having sex with dog

Matabeleland North Correspondent

A 32-year-old Nkayi man was beaten to death by some gold panners and the owner of a dog which he was caught having sex with, Friday last week.

Incensed by the scene, a group of gold panners in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North teamed up with Gerald Lunga to assault Sifelani Nkomo.

Nkomo was from Nkayi under Chief Sikhobokhobo but working at a mine in Inyathi.

Two panners, Kelvin Moyo and Mthokozisi Moyo allegedly caught Nkomo pants down with the dog inside a hut belonging to Lunga.

Nkomo reportedly died from assault wounds he suffered in the hands of the two together with three others who had caught him in the embarrassing act.

Lunga allegedly teamed up with a Mduduzi Ncube, Richard Sobantu and two others only identified as Nothane and Nhlanhla to met out instant justice on Nkomo.

Two of the suspects, Lunga and Ncube were arrested for murder while the other three are still at large.

Reports say Kelvin Moyo and Mthokozisi Moyo who work at a mine in Inyathi were fetching firewood in a nearby bush.

The two entered Lunga’s homestead with the intention of leaving an axe only to find Nkomo having sex with a dog in a hut.

They informed Lunga who allegedly teamed up with the accomplices, armed themselves with switches, an okapi knife and axe.

It is further alleged that after beating up Nkomo, the five force-marched him towards Ntabazinduna Police Station where they intended to hand him over to the police.

Along the way, Nkomo collapsed and died due to injuries. They dumped his body along the road.

A villager saw the body which had a cut on the forehead and bleeding from the mouth and alerted others who reported the matter to the police.

Bloodstained switches were found at the scene.

Police conveyed Nkomo’s body to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona confirmed the arrest of Lunga and Ncube while a manhunt has been launched for their accomplices.

“Police received a report of suspected murder and two suspects have since been arrested. The other three are on the run and we are appealing to members of the public who may have information about their whereabouts to help police,” she said.

Village head for Village 1 where the murder took place, Mkandla Tshuma expressed concern over the violent behaviour being exhibited by people who have invaded the area for gold panning.

“Some of those suspects are not even from this area. They are illegal miners that come to our place because of these chaotic mines and we wish something could be done about this because cases of violence are now worrying,” he said.