Nkiwane Was Averse To National Heroes Acre Burial Alongside ‘Gukurahundi Criminals’: Zapu

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE late national hero and former ZPRA commander Abraham Dumezweni Nkiwane is reported to have told his comrades he resented to be buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Nkiwane said the national shrine in Harare was littered with Gukurahundi perpetrators involved in the mass killings of over 20 000 people in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

The late liberation stalwart, who died at the age of 93 last week at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), was declared a national hero but he will not be interred at the National Heroes Acre according to his wishes.

Nkiwane will be buried at his farm in Umguza, Matabeleland North province.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Saturday, the Zapu national spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of riding on the death of Nkiwane to gain political mileage.

“We also note that a commander of the Fifth Brigade also Edzai Chimonyo died around the same time as the Gukurahundi victim Cde Nkiwane, said Maphosa.

“We had hoped sincerely that Mnangagwa and his government would not disrespect Cde Nkiwane by dragging him to that defiled hill, against his wishes and bury him side by side and on the same day with Gukurahundi commander Chimonyo,” said Maphosa.

During the Gukurahundi atrocities, the late Chimonyo was the deputy commander of the notorious Five Brigade holding the rank of brigadier.

Nkiwane fell victim to the state after he and several senior Zapu officials including the late Zapu President Dumiso Dabengwa were arrested and spend months in unlawful detention at the infamous Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Maphosa said according to Nkiwane national hero status by Mnangagwa and Zanu PF was meaningless because his heroic deeds were enough for the late to earn such a status.

Nkiwane is credited for being the first man to smuggle arms of war into then Rhodesia, marking the beginning of a protracted struggle for Zimbabwe’s independence.

He was also a member of the ZPRA High Command.

“We note with utter dismay the levels of desperation for relevance as exhibited by Mnangagwa and his government, who have sought to turn our sad loss of Elder Nkiwane into political capital. They are once again abusing the state and seeking convenience for themselves by declaring departed Zapu stalwarts, national heroes.

“To begin with, Mnangagwa or Zanu PF cannot bestow hero status on Bra Nkie, whose brilliance was nurtured by Zapu, the same party they sought to annihilate soon after 1980. Elder Nkiwane is our hero, the people’s hero whose liberation credentials speak for themselves,” added Maphosa.