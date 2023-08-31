NMB commends price stability, operating income hits ZW$283 billion

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED financial services provider, NMB Bank has commended economic measures for yielding the prevailing price stability on the back of surging operating income reaching ZW$283 billion.

Presenting the 2023 Half Year period NMB Bank chairman, Benedict Chikwanha said during the period under review, the economy continued to show signs of resilience and recovery in spite of the economic challenges experienced towards the end of the period.

The financier said as of June 2023, month-on-month inflation reached a peak of 74.5% and the exchange rate depreciated by 755% since the beginning of the year.

“However, timely intervention by the authorities resulted in the issuance of both fiscal and monetary policy measures resulting in inflation and exchange rate dissipating leading to general stability in prices.

Following the implementation of various measures, premiums on the exchange market dropped by 50% and a total of ZW$ 300 billion was mopped out through the wholesale interbank auction market,” said Chikwanha.

During the period, the group achieved an operating income of ZWL 283 billion, up from ZW$ 51 billion achieved in the comparative period on the back of a significant increase in interest income and continued growth in fees and commission income.

Total assets increased by 145% to close the period at ZWL 1 trillion largely responding to inflation and movements in the exchange rate.

Loans and advances closed the period at ZWL 363 billion, up 151% from December 2022 levels

“The main subsidiary, NMB Bank Limited remains well capitalized with a total capital adequacy ratio of 27.79%. Risk-weighted assets stood at ZWL 1,2 trillion, up 675% from December 2022 levels.

“The bank is in discussion with various providers of debt financing and the discussions are at various stages of completion. It is expected that draw-downs will commence in the third quarter of 2023,” he added.

The bank expects the domestic economy in 2023 to grow by 6% compared to the initial projection of 3,8% amid expectations that strong economic performance will be on the back of a recovery in the agricultural sector, improved power generation, mining, accommodation and services, ongoing infrastructure projects, and diaspora remittances.

“Going forward, attainment of macroeconomic stability will be primarily hinged on the continued tight stance on money supply and accelerated liberalization of the foreign exchange market.

“The recently secured Afreximbank facility offers a lifeline, sustained economic recovery,” the bank said.