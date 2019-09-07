No changes to school calendar – govt

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

GOVERNMENT has dismissed social media rumours that there has been a change in the third term schools calendar to accommodate the burial of former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe died Friday in Singapore, aged 95.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavima said examinations set for the end of the next school term need preparation and any changes could disrupt them.

“I would like to inform our parents, guardians, learners and stakeholders that the opening date for schools for third term has not changed,” Mavhima said in a recorded video.

“Schools will open on Tuesday 10 September 2019 as indicated on the school calendar for 2019.”

Mavima added that learners attending boarding schools should report on Monday September 9th as planned.

“Good preparations for third term and for the coming examinations require that we all value time and use it prudently.

“Social media reports that there is a school calendar deviation are untrue. Please ignore the news, which intended to cause confusion,” said Mavima.

Saturday morning, a message was posted in various social media platforms claiming that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had declared seven days of national mourning in Mugabe’s honour.

“The president of Zimbabwe has declared seven days of mourning for Zimbabwe’s founding leader Robert Mugabe. In a statement,he said schools which were supposed to be opened on the 10th of September shall be opened on the 17th as a sign of showing respect to the Zimbabwean icon Robert Mugabe,” the message claimed.

Mugabe has since been declared a national hero. His remains are yet to arrive in the country.