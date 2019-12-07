No joy for Joey Antipas, Warriors caretaker coach unqualified

By Sport Reporter

JOEY Antipas’ hopes of being appointed substantive Warriors coach appear to have suffered a major blow as he does not meet the qualifications for the job which was advertised by ZIFA on Friday.

The Chicken Inn gaffer had expressed his desires to extend his romance with the Warriors when ZIFA choose a substantive coach in January after guiding the national team on an interim basis following the resignation of former coach Sunday Chidzambwa in July.

However, Antipas, who led the Warriors in six games, managing three wins, two draws and one defeat, does not possess the CAF A licence, which ZIFA listed as one of the requirements the new coach should possess.

In a statement on its website, ZIFA said the prospective Warriors coach “should be a holder of a CAF A coaching badge or equivalent, (and have) at least 10 years international football experience”.

Other requirements include “practical Knowledge of Zimbabwean and African football, Knowledge of English Language, educational background (a degree is an added advantage) in addition to having “modern football analysis skills”.

Interestingly, ZIFA appointed Antipas as Warriors caretaker coach in August even though they knew he does not possess the CAF A licence.

The veteran coach was exempted to coach in the Premier Soccer League without the CAF A licence on the basis that he has won two league championships with Motor Action (2010) and Chicken Inn in 2015.

Antipas holds a CAF B Coaching License and has spent time at European clubs, Borussia Dortmund (German) and Brondby (Denmark) as part of his studies in 2012 and 2013.

With Antipas’ stint as caretaker coach officially ending on December 31, ZIFA president Felton Kamambo said he hoped to have a new full-time coach by the start of the new year.

“Joey Antipas’ contract ends on December 31, so we don’t want to create a gap; we want the coach to be in place by the first of January. In the worst case scenario, we should have a coach in place within the first two weeks of January,” the ZIFA boss said.

In addition to advertising the Warriors coaching job, ZIFA also invited applications for the positions of nation teams general manager, technical assistant or training officer, youth development officer, women football administrator, grassroots football officer, referees desk officer, accounts clerk, marketing officer, ZIFA Village manager, Human resources and administration officer and also personal assistant to the Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, students from various tertiary institutions can also apply for internship in the fields such as finance and administration, office administration, technical and football development, communication and media, marketing, competitions, event management and tourism and hospitality.