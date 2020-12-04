No Local Deep Wounds Specialists As Marry Mubaiwa Seeks Treatment In SA

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

IT has emerged there are no deep wound specialists in Zimbabwe that can treat Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who coincidentally also doubles up as the health minister.

A local medical doctor attending to Mubaiwa has since recommended for the former supermodel’s passport to be released by so that she urgently travels to South Africa and seek specialist the required medical treatment.

In his supporting affidavit of an urgent chamber application filed at the High Court Thursday, the doctor, Johan van Heerden said there are no specialists in Zimbabwe to treat Mubaiwa with the rare medical condition known as lymphoedema.

Lymphoedema is a long-term chronic condition that causes swelling in body’s tissues. It can affect any part of the body but usually develops on the arms and legs.

“Mrs. Chiwenga (Mubaiwa) needs specialised wound care and lymphatic drainage to prepare the wound on her arms for skin grafting,” Heerden wrote in his affidavit.

“I believe that Marry needs treatment of the wounds first for her to limit the pain and anxiety that goes with the injuries. For that to happen, the wound care must be handled by a specialist in lymphoedema management.

“There are no lymphoedema specialists in Zimbabwe,” he added.

“Skin grafting can only be done if tissues of the wound beds are healthy and the opdama is under control. Failure to adequately prepare the wound beds will cause the skin to fall and the whole process to restart.”

The doctor added: “This treatment needs to be administrated by a wound care specialist and Mrs. Marry Chiwenga will need to travel to South Africa multiple times to receive this treatment.

“Once the wound bed is ready, a skin graft will be done by me. It is estimated that the total treatment will take approximately 12 months, if no complications occur.

“Should the wounds not be attended to, the risk of infection will increase and worsen the current condition and outcome.”

Mubaiwa sustained injuries to her arms and legs during a bomb explosion at White City Stadium in Bulawayo in 2018 during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential campaign rally.

She received medical attention from clinicians both in Zimbabwe and in South Africa.

“By the time she came to see me she had had not fully recovered, her major complaints at this time were bursting headache and lack of sleep.

“I am of the opinion that her presenting symptoms were due to the persistent pain and suffering caused by the wounds which were not healing,” said Heerden.