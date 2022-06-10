No Magaisa memorial, as police bar candlelight procession, march in his honour

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Friday barred all memorial services planned for late academic and government critic Alex Magaisa in Harare, according to letters seen by NewZimbabwe.com

Heal Zimbabwe Trust, Constitutional Law Centre (CLC), a Magaisa brainchild, and other civil society organisations had scheduled memorials for Saturday in his honour. Magaisa died on Sunday in the UK where he was lecturing law at Kent University.

The university of Kent in England offered a venue for pple to pay their last respect to the late Dr Magaisa yet in his own country Zimbabwe, Zanu pf thru the ZRP has banned the candle lighting in memory of the late Dr Magaisa! Pathetic! — Jacob Lawrence Sedze🇿🇼 (@sedzejacob) June 10, 2022

They intended to hold a big Saturday march in remembrance of Magaisa’s famous Big Saturday Read (BSR), a blog on constitutional and policy matters affecting Zimbabwe.

The march was scheduled to start from Africa Unity Square at 11am, followed by a candlelight vigil at Harare Gardens.

Read more:

The ZRP cited the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) in stopping both events.

“The above subject matter is pertinent, your notification letter dated 9 June 2022 to hold a candle lighting commemoration of Dr. Alex Magaisa on the 11th of June 2022 at Harare Gardens from 1200 hours to 1500 hours has been noted.

“I am not in a position to sanction the gathering. You did not comply with Section 7 (1) (a) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Chapter 11: 23. Thank you in advance for your co-operation,” the letter reads.