‘No one has ever done what he did for me’ – Mukanya grateful to SA chief for land gift

By Anna Chibamu

CHIMURENGA music guru Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo has commended a South African chief for offering him land as well as a role mentoring local artists.

In an interview with newzimbabwe.com, Mapfumo who is based in the United States confirmed the development which was first reported by SABC.

“Yes it is true, I was given land by Chief Matshila from the Limpopo Province in South Africa,” he said.

“The Chief knows my past through my musical contributions to the liberation struggle. He is aware that my music was instrumental in helping the war fighters then.

“No one has done what he did to me. I thank him for the recognition bestowed on me.. Chiefs should be respected. They are the custodians of the land.

“I am old now and my responsibility is to recognize the young. I must be seen working with everyone to promote the young and the adult artists in the arts industry.”

He added, “The gesture has shown that Africa is one.

“When I am in SA, I feel at home because we are all Africans. Let us unite as Africans. We are one people. The Chief has recognized me and we appreciate him for that.”

