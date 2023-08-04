Spread This News

By Reason Razao

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has condemned the politically motivated murder of his supporter, Tinashe Chitsunge on Wednesday while calling on the police to do its job.

Police have so far arrested ten people in connection with the murder of Chitsunge who was a CCC party member in Glen View South.

“I’m so saddened by the politically motivated cold-blooded murder of a gallant Change Champion, Citizen Tinashe Chitsunge,” Chamisa said on Twitter.

“No life should be lost on account of politics. No party or politician is worth killing for. My heartfelt condolences to Tinashe Chitsunge’s family and the Citizens family as a whole.”

The CCC leader called on the police to effect arrests and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Peace to all the citizens. Police do your job,” said Chamisa.

In an updated statement, police said the suspects are now in custody and assisting with investigations.

“Reference is made to the Glen Norah violence which occurred on 03/08/23 resulting in the death of Tinashe Chitsunge.

“ZRP confirms that 10 suspects have now been arrested and are assisting the Police with investigations,” read the statement.

According to eyewitnesses, Chitsunge was brutally attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters while going to a rally at Tanaka grounds.

The rally had been sanctioned by the police, but some Zanu PF members overrode the authorities and took over the ground.

CCC is said to have engaged the police who displaced the Zanu PF crowds who attacked the opposition supporters leading to the death of Chitsunge and injury of several others.

Former Cabinet Minister, Jonathan Moyo commended the swift action by the police in apprehending the alleged suspects.

“This swift action is commendable, the book should be thrown at the cowardly criminals who murdered Tinashe Chitsunge in such deplorable circumstances, to send a tough message to other similarly minded criminal thugs out there that there is no place for them to hide,” Moyo said.