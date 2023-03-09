No political will to find Dzamara eight years after disappearance – says Amnesty International; journalist was abducted after criticising late President Mugabe

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

AMNESTY International Zimbabwe (AIZ) has said failure by government to account for Itai Dzamara, eight years after he was allegedly abducted is evidence authorities have no political will to do so.

Dzamara, a victim of alleged state enforced disappearance, was abducted on March 9, 2015; two days after calling for mass action against late former President Robert Mugabe whom he blamed for the country’s economic woes.

He had reportedly been on state security radar, having suffered arrests, assault and unlawful detention before the disappearance.

“The failure of Zimbabwean authorities to account for the enforced disappearance of Itai Dzamara, eight years after he was last seen, speaks volumes about the lack of political will to account for him,” said AIZ Executive Director Lucia Masuka.

“The world and Itai Dzamara’s family want truth and justice for his disappearance. His family also want to be freed from the agonizing uncertainty they have been subjected to since his disappearance.

“We join Itai’s family in calling on the Zimbabwean authorities to conduct a thorough, independent, effective, and transparent investigation into his disappearance.

“Since his disappearance, no meaningful investigation has taken place and his whereabouts remain unknown. We need to see an inquiry with findings that are made public, and suspected perpetrators brought to justice.”

Dzamara was reportedly handcuffed and bundled into a white truck by five men in Harare’s Glen View suburb.

Despite international pressure and promises made, government has failed to give constant updates on the investigation into his adbuction.