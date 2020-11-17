“No Politician Will Get Sendoff Like Ginimbi” – Mliswa 

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

INDEPENDENT MP for Norton Temba Mliswa Saturday said no Zimbabwean politician should dream of getting a send-off as massive as that of late businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure.

Mliswa was speaking at the burial of Ginimbi in Domboshava.

The burial was attended by thousands of mourners.

“Genius had a good heart. You can say all you want about us politicians but there is no politician that will get a send-off like that of Genius,” he said.

Mliswa, also a fitness trainer, described Ginimbi as a gym enthusiast.

“Genius was disciplined, he could never miss training sessions, no matter what time he arrived home, he could still come and train.

“Genius and I could go pound for pound, the muscles that he had were out of hard work. He did not take any supplements.”

Popular figures who were at the burial included Pokello Nare, former deputy information minister Energy Mutodi, Marry Mubaiwa, Uncle Roland and DJ Rimo.

The businessman died in a car accident together with his three friends Alicha, Karim Limumba, and Mitchelle (Moana) Amuli.