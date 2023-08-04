No sacred cows – Home Affairs Minister Kazembe warns as political violence escalates ahead of polls

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THE government has warned perpetrators of political violence irking to tarnish the country’s image ahead of the upcoming harmonised elections and beyond will face the wrath of the law regardless of their political affiliations.

During a press briefing in Harare, Friday, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe told the media that police are ready to deal with perpetrators.

“We are disturbed by the recent emergence of pockets of political violence in some parts of the country as the nation prepares for the pending harmonized elections scheduled for August 23, 2023.

“Government does not condone acts of violence by individuals, groups, or political parties under the guise of campaigning for the elections. My ministry has directed the Police Commissioner General (Godwin Matanga) to arrest perpetrators of violence without looking at one’s political stature, status, identity, or financial muscle.

“All malcontents who want to damage the image of the country and discredit the forthcoming elections will have themselves to blame,” Kazembe said.

Kazembe’s remarks follow the brutal murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter Tinashe Chitsunge in Glen View South by suspected Zanu PF supporters.

He added that police investigations into the murder have intensified.

In Nyanga, this week the opposition reported that several of its supporters coming from a rally were also attacked by supporters of the ruling party, but police are yet to confirm the incident.

Referring to the Nyanga incident, Kazembe said police would establish if it was politically motivated public violence or not.

“Violence is violence. Police need to find out if it was politically induced. We have always had violence even before the elections and we will always have violence after the elections.

“All I can assure you is that police are leaving no stone unturned at every crime committed. They will only establish what type of violence it was after investigations. With any form of violence, some people will be accounted for. There are no sacred cows. No matter where you belong, violence is violence, crime is crime, and it will be dealt with accordingly,” added Kazembe.

In mourning Chitsunge, Kazembe said, “My ministry deeply regrets the loss of life which occurred and passes its condolences to the family of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has since arrested 12 suspects in connection with this sad incident.”

He said the security arms of the government are on high alert to deal with criminal elements decisively before and after elections, urging all political leaders to assist in the maintenance of law and order by their supporters to shun all forms of violence.