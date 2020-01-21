No sloganeering, toy toying, police say to MDC ahead of Chamisa rally

.

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have barred MDC from sloganeering and toy toying during this Tuesday’s State Of the Nation Address (SONA) by party president Nelson Chamisa.

The mini rally is slated for Mbare’s Stodart Grounds, Harare.

According to a police clearance letter sent to the party, MDC has been told not to chant any “slogans or toy toy” during an address the opposition chief says is meant to unveil the party’s strategy for 2020.

“No toy-toy and no sloganeering should be allowed to and from the venue. No procession or march,” reads part of the clearance letter.

Police have also told the MDC to confine its structure meeting and verification programme to the said venue and also adhere to the time frame agreed.

Initially, Chamisa had intended to hold his address last 15 January but police refused to sanction the event saying their officers were busy with the schools opening duties.