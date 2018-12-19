No takers for Zimbabwe duo at Indian auction

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will not have any player representation at next year’s edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

This after former national cricket team captain Brendan Taylor and all-rounder Sikandar Raza went unsold during the tournament’s player auction in Jaipur, India on Tuesday.

The duo went into the player auction with high hopes of joining some of the world’s top players in the shortest format of the game who will line up at next year’s edition of the IPL which runs from March 29-May 19.

The only player with Zimbabwean links to seal a contract during the auction was rising England star Sam Curran, the Curran, the youngest son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer Kevin Curran.

Curran, who attended St George’s College in Harare before moving to England, became the most expensive foreign player at the IPL auction after landing a $1 million contract with Kings XI Punjab.

Since the biggest Twenty20 league started in 2008, only three Zimbabweans have been signed while only two have actually played a match in the IPL.

Former Zimbabwean captain Tatenda Taibu was the first local to appear in the IPL when he turned out for the Kolkata Knight Rider in the inaugural season.

Taibu started for KKR in just three IPL games. In those three matches, Taibu scored only 31 runs. As a result, KKR released him ahead of the 2009 IPL auction.

Left arm spinner, Raymond Price was the second Zimbabwean to get an IPL deal when Mumbai Indians signed him as a replacement for the injured Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques.

Price made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league match of the 2011 season. He conceded 33 runs in his three overs without picking a single wicket and that was to be his only IPL appearance.

Taylor was the third and last Zimbabwean to get an IPL deal when the Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him at the 2014 IPL auction but did not feature for the side after the start of the tournament coincided with his wedding.