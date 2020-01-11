No Zimbabwean to die of hunger – VP Mohadi

By Thandiwe Garusa

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has assured Zimbabweans that no one will die of hunger as government will make strides to channel funds towards food security.

Mohadi said this while briefing journalists after receiving newly appointed UN residence coordinator Maria Ribeiro (pictured below) who had come to pay a courtesy call on him at government’s Munhumutapa Building, Harare Friday.

“It is not the first time that we are having a drought in Zimbabwe and we have always said in government that nobody will die of hunger and still no one is going to die of hunger in Zimbabwe.

“We are going to marshal all the resources that we have towards the provision of food for our people and if need be, then we will call other people like the World Food Programme to assist us but definitely we are on top of the situation,” said Mohadi.

Ribeiro, on her part, said as the UN, they will do their best to make sure everyone has access to food, education and health.

“The sustainable development goals are about creating equity, leaving no one behind particularly in terms of health, nutrition, education and other services as well.

“We as United Nations (UN) work with our member states and different countries to see how best we can support the achievement of those goals and that’s the same for Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is a member of the Southern African region like Zambian, Mozambique, Malawi and other countries, have been faced by the challenges of climate change, the impact of drought and it is causing an extra stress on the situation of the population on top of these stresses that already exists linked to the economy and social services,” she said.

Recently UN warned food aid into Zimbabwe could run out by February 2020.