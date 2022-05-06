NOIC suspends employee for “exposing corruption”

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE National Oil Company (NOIC), through its subsidiary, PetroZim Line (Pvt) Ltd, has suspended an employee who exposed alleged corruption at the parastatal.

Rattled by the NOIC top management’s corrupt tendencies, the employee Samuel Hova, who also doubles as the president of the Zimbabwe Petroleum and Allied Workers Union (ZIPAWU), attended a press conference at the media centre in Harare in March this year where his bosses came under fire for alleged corruption.

On the occasion, Hova did not present the keynote statement, which was instead delivered by ZIPAWU acting secretary general, Panganai Chiota.

Chiota alleged that the NOIC chief executive officer (CEO), Wifred Matukeni, and his human resources manager, Dzingai Kamungeremu, had recruited four employees (names supplied) to terrorise workers.

Chiota claimed the four had been visiting other employees’ homes telling them to renounce their ZIPAWU membership.

Chiota said the top management were unjustly outsourcing workers through the use of labour broking, which is a very expensive recruitment exercise.

Among other allegations, the ZIPAWU secretary raised suspicions that Matukeni’s chain of businesses could be enjoying free fuel from NOIC.

But less than a month after the press conference, documents seen by NewZimbabwe.com show that NOIC risk and loss control manager, Justin Siwadi, summoned Hova to his office, accusing him of participating at a press conference which soiled the company’s image.

“I am requesting you to write a report which addresses the following issues: your contribution to the press statement issued during your 14 March 2022 press conference. Please explain whether you knew that the utterances in the press statement have a potential to damage the reputation of NOIC and its subsidiaries mentioned thereat. Explain fully where the lack of corporate governance is at NOIC,” reads Siwadi’s directive to the ZIPAWU leader.

The employee was also ordered to explain what efforts he took to address internally the issues alleged at the press conference and if he had clearance from the employer to issue a press statement.

Hova alleged Siwadi issued a threat to his life and proceeded to file the report with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) record number IR -41852.

Contacted for comment to shed light on the developments at NOIC, Siwadi did not respond to his email and WhatsApp.

NOIC proceeded to place Hova on suspension without salary and benefits through a letter signed by one B. Chidzidzi, who is the plant engineer at the Msasa depot on charges of attending a press conference which alleged rampant corruption, among other charges, at the state institution.

Through his legal representatives of Caleb Mucheche and Partners, Hova has since written to NOIC questioning the rationale of being targeted in his individual capacity despite attending the press conference on behalf of a legally registered and bonafide trade union, ZIPAWU.