Nomadic Mudimu On The Move Again

By Sports Reporter

NOMADIC Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has been in five clubs and five countries in just three years following his move to England where he has joined English fifth tier league side Altrincham FC on a temporary deal.

Mudimu, whose career began in England, has been to Wales with Cefn Druids where he spent two and a half year until he joined Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova in January 2020.

The Harare-born player moved to Turkish Ankaraspor which was playing in the second-tier league in that country in January 2021 where he lasted for six months before trying his luck in Georgia topflight league at FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

The 26-year-old scored to help Kutaisi survive relegation after overturning a 2 – 0 deficit in the second leg of the promotion/relegation play off against Merani Martvili in December last year.

Mudimu has been a constant feature in the Warriors squad in recent years and was part of the team that represented the country at the Afcon finals in Cameroon last month.

However, Mudimu does not seem to be a favourite of Warriors coach Norman Mapeza and is one of the few players who left the tournament without getting any minutes.

Altrincham FC who are placed 17th in the 23-team National League named Mudimu on the bench when they won at King’s Lynn Town on Saturday.

Mudimu played the last eight minutes of regulation time after coming on for Dan Mooney.

“Buzzing to get finally be involved and help the team towards a much deserved clean sheet and most importantly 3 points. Fans that traveled were class 👏🏾👏🏾 Onwards and upwards 🙌🏾👌🏾@altrinchamfc,” he commented on Altrincham FC’s tweet.