Nonsense! Do you also do this to Mnangagwa? – Chamisa rages at police as address is cut short

By Darlington Gatsi

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa cut a frustrated figure in Masvingo Thursday as Zimbabwe Republic Police disrupted his address.

With August 23 elections looming, CCC is at loggerheads with authorities who have blocked campaign rallies, some are proceeding but with disturbances from police officers.

CCC had its rally in Chiredzi Wednesday barred by ZRP which cited inadequate manpower as there was a State event in Masvingo.

Thursday CCC had a brush with police officers as they cut short Chamisa’s address.

This incensed the opposition leader who quizzed if ZRP uses the same tactics against the ruling party Zanu PF.

“What is happening with police officers? What is the problem?” Chamisa quizzed his security aides.

“They are saying that my time is up. Do you also do this to Mnangagwa? They are saying time is up when we have just started. Nonsense mhani,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa is facing off against Mnangagwa for a second plebiscite with the latter seeking a re-election bid.

The opposition party is targeting to woo rural voters in an area that has become its weakest point as it seeks to unseat the Zanu PF led government.

However penetration into rural areas is being thwarted by authorities who this week barred three CCC rallies.

Speaking in an open truck in Zaka, Chamisa to ‘fix’ the country if he is elected as president in upcoming elections.

“They are frustrated because they thought people would not turn up for this event. Let us go back and prepare for change. We want to deliver change for everyone so that our headsmen are not used as runners for a political party. Everyone has a right to vote where they want. Mnangagwa knows we are onto him and this time there is no way out.

“We want to fix our country. Right now we have riches but people are living in South Africa. We have minerals but Dubai benefits,” said Chamisa.