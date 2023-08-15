Normalisation Committee’s plot to sack ZIFA secretariat opens up a can of worms; FIFA official Solomon Mudege exposed?

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

FIFA official Solomon Mudenge finds himself entangled in a local football mess as he stands accused of plotting to dismiss Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Secretariat led by Xolisani Gwesela.

As part of a FIFA delegation, Mudege was pivotal in Zimbabwe’s return to the international football fold after close to two years in the wilderness.

As part of its return to international football, FIFA instructed the establishment of a Normalisation Committee which Mudenge is believed to have a hand in.

The cracks in the Normalisation Committee came to the fore earlier this week when its legal representative, Nyasha Sanyamandwe, refused to dismiss the ZIFA trio of Gwesela, Wilson Mutekede and general manager Wellington Mpandare.

According to an insider who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity, Mudege has been orchestrating the dismissal of the trio.

“The letter that was sent by Nyasha is just a tip of what is happening. The NC has been working hard to remove the likes of Gwesela, Mutekede and Mpandare. No one is safe there. Many of them should have gone two weeks when the NC came into power. Mudege is behind this and has been working with the NC without the knowledge of Nyasha now wanting her to rubber stamp their dealings,” said the source.

The NC which comprises Lincoln Mutasa, Rosemary Mugadza, Skhumbuzo Ndebele and Sanyamandwe has started its tenure on the wrong foot.

The NC is currently operating away from ZIFA offices in a mall that is believed to be owned by Mutasa’s relative.

This adds to reports that there is no harmony between the NC and ZIFA secretariat which has been left in the dark over some critical decisions.

In a damning letter to the NC by Sanyamandwe personal vendettas against the ZIFA secretariat are laid bare.

“As recommended the dismissal of Mr Gwesela, Mr Mutekede, and Mr Mupandare from ZIFA Secretariat, a proposal that is not only complicated but irregular in the absence of just cause.

“I put it to everyone that I want to exercise independent discretion based on facts and law, and not be hoodwinked into dismissing employees when there is no formal complaint leveled against them that is brought to my attention and the attention of the NC.

“For now, It is my submission and recommendation that we all work with the current secretariat for the swift execution of our mandate.

“It is my belief that we all have one vision, and that is to normalize football administration through sound strategy supported by reformed processes and procedures premised on good governance.

“Therefore, I request that we apply our minds to issues and avoid hearsay and pressure from people with selfish agendas. In my line of work, I shall limit myself to facts supported with evidence on matters regarding dismissal of employees, for I am an officer of the law and have taken oath regarding same,” read the letter.