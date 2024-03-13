Norman Mapeza appointed Warriors interim head coach

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza has been appointed Warriors interim coach.

Mapeza is set to lead the Warriors at the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi which will be played from March 18 to 26.

The four-nation tournament will feature Zimbabwe, Kenya, Zambia and hosts Malawi.

Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Takesure Chiragwi, the reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League coach of the year.

Mapeza will announce his squad for the Four Nations tournament in the coming days.

The FC Platinum gaffer last led the Warriors at the 2021 AFCON Finals which were held in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, ZIFA has also appointed Simon Marange as the new men’s national team Under 20 head coach.

Simon Marange currently serves as the Orlando Pirates reserve team coach. He was promoted from the U21s of Orlando Pirates whom he coached from 2020-2023.

Former Aces Academy head coach, Backlyfield Chivenga, will assist Marange.