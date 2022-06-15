Northway Holiday Homes – your vacation package is complete

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THIS exquisite gated community sitting on over 4,000 sqm with four beautiful lodgings in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb (Prospect), has become the go-to spot for many who dream of enjoying a quiet, homey environment while on vacation.

When you think of holidaying, think of Northway Holiday Homes.

The four properties are warm and friendly. The homes accommodate 24 people at once and are peerless, offering unique services from bedding to food and entertainment with a Caravan that suits two people, bringing total guests to 26.

“We have a homely environment and a variety of tasty food,” said property owner Joshua Mandozana.

“The self-catering facility gives you the flexibility to prepare meals of your choice – the traditional and or modern ways – in the kitchen or at the Outdoor Traditional Cooking Place or even have a braai/barbecue.

“The place is ideal for the Diaspora community, local and international travellers, business people and pilgrims. All and sundry. Here you just bring your bags, check in as family/friends, get your keys and feel at home,” .

Mandozana, a Bio-Medical Scientist and former Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals staffer explained the background to the development to NewZimbabwe.com: “I saw an opportunity and grabbed it right away.

“I discovered that most people who had migrated to the diaspora, like myself, had not completed building their own properties. They also did not have proper homes matching their new life-style. For me this was a big chance so I decided to come back home from the United Kingdom (UK) to start this venture.”

He continued; “My wife and kids are still in the UK though I visit them very often.

“I had to give up on our happiness being together as a family. I thank God that technology has closed that gap on long distance relationships. We chat on Whats App and any other social media platforms. They also visit at times though Covid-19 has caused disruptions in our day- to-day lives and plans.”

There are plans to expand the property and Mandozana is currently liaising with house owners in the capital to acquire more houses for his business.

Describing Northway Holiday Homes, the businessman gives credit to the physical location of the lodgings.

“One advantage we have is that we are located close to the Robert International Airport and and close to Harare city centre. The place comes in handy for Prophet Walter Magaya’s PHD Ministries too. We derive our clients (mostly Prophets) from abroad.”

The holiday homes have one of the best security systems in Harare.

“We have a private security company that is manning our place with a fitted alarm system. The security guards are always available with an alarm guard system of at least three minutes.”

The premises have several amenities which include borehole water, DSTV, Free Wi-Fi, solar back-up electricity, solar heated water geysers, two parking lots for each house, security, barbecue/ braai stations, outdoor traditional cooking places (Choto cheKumusha) for Mazondo and Musoro weMombe.

“Guests can also plan their local visits with peace of mind; visiting places, relatives and friends and also inviting visitors to their home. This is where you have your vacations, reunions/get togethers and retreats in peace and tranquility!

“You go places and invite your loved ones into your home for the duration of your stay because Northway Holiday Homes is “Today’s Perfect Meeting Place for Tomorrow’s Memories.”

NORTHWAY HOMES LOCATION

Northway Homes is only 5.9km from RGM International Airport and 7.6km from the City Centre, 1.2km or 3minutes from Prospect Palms Private Maternity Hospital, PHD Prayer Mountain is 1.2km on our left and the PHD Yadah Hotel is 2.4km (168 Smuts Road) and the Community Development Technology Trust (CDT) centre is 300m away. Metro Peech and Browne Wholesalers is 4.3km away, the Catholic University is 3.4km away.

Splendour Gardens is 1.3km away, 5km from The New Frontiers Gardens and 2.3km from Mcintosh Gardens.

For more information on this lovely holiday place Please visit the website: www.northwayholidayhomes.co.zw or search Northway Holiday Homes