By Tapiwa Svondo

Lovemore Pedzi (47) a car dealer has appeared before the Norton Magistrates Court facing three counts of theft of property.

He was remanded in custody until May 2.

Pedzi is facing charges of theft of property after allegedly failing to deliver vehicles and an embroidery machine to the complainants after receiving payments.

State allegations are that on June 29 in Katanga, “the accused person who is a car dealer was approached by Chiratidzo Mupfurutsa (36) who is the complainant in this matter for a car deal. He received USD1 900 as part payment for importing a car. The accused person received a further payment of USD1 400 sometime in August 2023. He however failed to provide the complainant with the vehicle and was evasive, claiming that he was out of the country.

“Sometime in August 2023, the accused person received USD8 500 from the second complainant as payment for an embroidery machine to be delivered in ten weeks. However, he failed to deliver the product prompting the complainant to report the matter to the Police.

“On the 27th of January 2024, the accused person received USD5 200 as payment for the importation of a vehicle which he advertised on WhatsApp. He sent a picture of a purchase invoice to the complainant purporting that it was from Be Forward as proof of payment for the vehicle. Three weeks later, the complainant requested the importation documents but the accused person was evasive. Efforts to get the papers were futile since the accused person claimed to be out of the country,” said the National Prosecution Authority.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police then investigated the 3 counts of theft leading to Pedzi’s arrest.