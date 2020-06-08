Norton Councillor Mafusire in generous donation of rice, maize to people with disabilities

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

NORTON Ward 11 Councillor Tinotenda Mafusire on Saturday took time to donate loads of rice and maize to dozens of residents with disabilities who have found it difficult to survive under the current coronavirus menace.

The 25-year-old politician is the only Zanu PF councillor in a 13-member Norton council dominated by the MDC Alliance.

Addressing beneficiaries at a brief donation ceremony in his Ward, Mafusire said he has many programmes lined up for the less privileged in the area.

“I appeal to you to work hand in hand in all the programmes that we are doing as we have many of them which involve keeping of rabbits, layers and knitting.

“Being disabled does not mean that is the end of life. There are a lot of things that you can do with our support.”

Mafusire is already involved in assisting the aged, youths, women in other self-help projects.

Tsitsi pairamanzi, who has physical disability, praised the young councillor for the gesture.

“Our Councillor is reliable and has been very helpful to us. He is always ready to lend a helping hand at funerals, assisting mourners with some material donations and offering other forms of assistance,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Brain Chikwetu also said he was happy with the assistance.

Some of the beneficiaries below: