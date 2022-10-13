‘Not a day to be missed,’ organisers say, as revellers gears for return of Castle Lager Braai Festival

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende I Chief Correspondent

AFTER being forced to change format by the Covid-19 pandemic last year, and coming up with a ‘Braai paDen’ concept, the Castle Lager Braai Festival makes a return Saturday in what organisers have said was a day one cannot afford to miss.

The fiesta return to its usual home, Old Hararians Sports Club with a line-up worth more than the US$10 entrance fee set by Delta Beverages.

Freeman, straight from releasing his David and Goliath album that features Jamaican icon Chris Martin, will share the stage with Enzo Ishall the lyricist, Nutty O currently Zimbabwe’s finest and the Gaffa president, Winky D who never disappoints.

“The long-awaited braai festival is set for Saturday and will run under the theme ‘Our Beer, Our Braai and Our Friends’, as we can finally celebrate summer and bring together our consumers, over the things they enjoy the most!” said Delta Beverages.

“We invite all Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers to celebrate the Castle Lager National Braai Day with us over a fun filled day, which will boast impressive performances from the giants of our music industry and the hottest DJs in town.

“It is not a day to be missed! Come and chill with your friends at the Biggest Braai in Zimbabwe, because It all comes together with a Castle!”

Delta Beverages, Zimbabwe’s leading brewer is also involved in sport through the Castle Lager premiership, Chibuku Super Cup and schools’ tournament Copa Coca Cola; and in the arts through the Chibuku road to fame.