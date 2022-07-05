Notorious armed robbers arrested; gang had terrorised Masvingo and Midlands provinces

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ARMED robbers who have been terrorising people in Midlands and Masvingo have been arrested, according to a leaked police memo.

The arrested include Rhinos Takawira (43) from Chivi, Tinashe Marimo (22) from Murehwa and Praise Goodling ( 30) from Mutare.

They were nabbed in Masvingo soon after dumping a stolen Toyota Wish.

“The gang comprised three men armed with iron bars and axes. On 28 June 2022 they robbed a Mvuma businessman of US$2000.00 and a Honda Fit motor vehicle, while a Toyota double-cab motor vehicle was robbed from a woman,” reads the memo.

“After the Mvuma incidents, they drove the twin-cab vehicle to a fuel filling station in Mberengwa on 29 June 2022. They fired one shot from a pistol and robbed the filling station, getting away with a safe containing US$11000.00 and a Toyota Wish motor vehicle.

“They left the Twin cab stolen from Mvuma at the filling station.”

Police said at about 1300hrs on 30 June 2022, alert detectives in Masvingo discovered the gang as they were abandoning the stolen Toyota Wish to board a Zupco bus.

“All three were swiftly arrested and interviews that followed unraveled a plethora of robbery cases committed mostly in Masvingo and Midlands Province. The arrested suspects are currently assisting investigations while being held in police custody in Masvingo,” police said.

Meanwhile, the police have said it is yet to come up with a precise number of cases committed by the three and values involved as investigations are progressing.

Two pistols, a safe, cellphones, 3 stolen motor vehicles and US$1 500 were recovered from the suspects.