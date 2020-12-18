Notorious Armed Robber Taj Abdul Charged With Three More Robbery Charges

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

NOTORIOUS armed robber, Musa Taj Abdul was Thursday remanded in custody after the state brought in three more charges against him.

Abdul (47) appeared before Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti with his accomplices Charles Lundu (47) Rudolph Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29), Tapiwa Mangoma (27), Benjamin Chitunhu, Innocent Jairos (32), Godfrey Mupamhanga (29), Prince Makodza (31), Liberty Mupamhanga (29).

The gang members were all charged with three more counts.

The state, led by Idah Maromo, opposed bail.

Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti ordered them to apply for bail at the High court.

On Monday, they were granted bail at the High Court before the state pounced and arrested them on the fresh charges.

Suspended prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema who is under investigations for consenting that the suspected armed robbers be granted bail was arrested Thursday and is expected to appear in court.