Notorious Armed Robber Taj Abdul Jailed Four Years

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

NOTORIOUS armed robber Musa Taj Abdul and his accomplice Charles Lundu have been caged five years for unlawful possession of firearms.

Abdul was, one of the most wanted criminals in Zimbabwe, who got arrested in 2020 after dodging the police for 20 years

The two were convicted after a full trial in which they denied allegations.

They were also convicted for unlawful possession of ammunition.

On the first count, one year was suspended on condition of good behavior leaving them to serve four years effective.

The two were also caged five years on the second count. However, a year was also suspended conditionally.

They will however serve four years effective after the magistrate ruled that the sentence will run concurrently.

During the time he was on the run he committed offences together with Liberty Mupamhanga, Prince Makodza, Godfrey Mupamhanga, Charles Lundu, Rudolph Kanhanga, Innocent Jairos, Tapiwa Mangoma and Carrington and were convicted and cages four years each on other charges last year.

They were arrested in Beitbridge after the police received a tip off.

At that time the gang was being accommodated by a police officer who also got arrested for keeping wanted criminals.

Shambidzeni Fungura prosecuted in the present case.