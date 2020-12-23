Notorious Armed Robbers Caged 22 Years

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

CHIPINGE: A notorious gang of armed robbers that committed a spate of offences ranging from unlawful entries and robberies were recently arrested by police detectives before it was brought to court and sentenced to a combined 22 years by a local magistrate.

The convicts, Charles Munayi Madadira (35) of Gaza ZBS Chipinge, Thomas Maname Zindoga (38) of Zindoga Village, Chief Nyakunhuwa, Zaka, Tinashe Petros Khumbula Simango and Felix William Ndingindwawo Mtisi (41) had committed 18 counts of unlawful entry into residential and business premises around Chipinge district where property worth $768 495 00 was stolen.

The quartet appeared before a Chipinge magistrate last week, where they were convicted and sentenced to a combined 22 years in jail.

According to court papers, the robberies were committed between October 18 and December 5 2020.

The gang reportedly stole groceries, clothes, laptops, hardware tools, television sets, and cellphones.

The court heard they gained entry through shop roofs and also broke doors and window panes using iron bars.

Police detectives gathered information and launched a manhunt for the suspects and managed to apprehend them.

The detectives managed to recover property worth $400 000.

The recovered property comprised of cellphones, blankets, clothes, television sets, spanners and kitchen utensils from the suspects’ homes and surrounding areas in Chipinge where they had had sold them to local residents.