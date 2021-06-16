Notorious Armed Robbers Caged Four Years Each

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

ONE of Zimbabwe’s most notorious armed robbers, Musa Taj Abdul and his gang have been jailed four years each by Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko after they were found guilty of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Abdul was jailed alongside Liberty Mupamhanga, Prince Makodza, Godfrey Mupamhanga, Charles Lundu, Rudolph Kanhanga, Innocent Jairos, Tapiwa Mangoma and Carrington after a full trial.

The magistrate suspended one year on condition of good behaviour leaving them to see three years effective each.

They all denied the allegations during trial, but the court ruled they acted in common purpose.

Abdul and gang still other several pending criminal cases before the courts.

They were arrested in Beitbridge last August following a tip-off which resulted in a fierce shoot-out between the gang and the police.

At that time, the gang was being accommodated by a police officer who also got arrested for keeping wanted criminals.

In sentencing the nine Mateko said she; “wants to send a clear message to would be offenders that possession of an illegal firearm is a serious offence.”

Oscar Madhume and Francesca Mukumbiri prosecuted.