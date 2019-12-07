Notorious Moza robber nabbed by Zim police in Manica province

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A Mozambican man who is part of an armed gang that terrorised residents of the Mutare was recently arrested by Zimbabwean detectives in his own country and brought back into the country.

Ernest Chirara (34) of Bairo Manyati under Chief Chadzura, Manica in Mozambique was found in possession with property worth ZWL$250 000 when he was picked up by police detectives.

He appeared before magistrate Notbulgar Muchineripi. facing 17 counts of armed robbery, six unlawful entry and one rape charge.

Muchineripi remanded him in custody to December 11 for trial.

Chirara and accomplices who are still at large reportedly used machetes to terrorise residents in Mutare’s CBD and ran into Mozambique after committing various offences which include robbery, unlawful entry and rape.

Prosecutor Nyasha Gerald Mukonyora told court that on November 6, Chirara who was on police wanted list, was arrested in Mozambique and during interrogation, he indicated he further committed 17 counts of robbery cases using machetes between July 2019 to September 30, 2019 in the company of Peter Matote who is also still at large.

On October 15, 2018, acting in cahoots with Agoshtinyu Chirara and Peter, who are also Mozambican nationals, and armed with machetes, approached Sydney Mufafani`s residence in Greenside low density suburbs where they forced open a locked door with an unknown object and stole US$735, blanket, jean trousers, bag radio valued at ZWL$886 and vanished into darkness.

Chirara is reported to have pounced on Dumisani Nyathi whom he hit on the right hand and once on the forehead with a machete and proceeded to rob him his Samsung Laptop, vodafone cellphones, Lenovo and a Nokia cellphone valued at US$1 000 US dollars and vanished.