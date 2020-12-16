Notorious Robber Musa Taj Abdul To Appear In Court Thursday

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

MUSA Taj Abdul (47) a notorious armed robber who was granted bail this week at the High Court before he was immediately rearrested will be brought to the magistrates’ court Thursday.

Abdul was released together with his two co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga (27), Douglas Mutenda and Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29).

Adbul and Mupamhanga were granted $5 000 bail each while Kanhanga and Mutenda were each released on $2 000 bail.

His lawyer confirmed Abdul would be brought to court Thursday.

“He is currently with the police and he will be in court tomorrow (Thursday),” his lawyer confirmed.

Abdul was one of the country’s most wanted armed robbers and is suspected to have masterminded a spate of criminal activities in Beitbridge and Harare for the past 20 years.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi has suspended prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema for consenting to granting of bail to Abdul and his gang members.

Chief Law Officer Justin Uladi confirmed the suspension of Kasema saying the matter has been referred to the police for investigations while they are preparing to launch an appeal against the High Court decision.

Before they could post bail money Tuesday, police brought up fresh charges against the suspects and requested they remain in custody pending their remand hearing on the new charges and further investigations.